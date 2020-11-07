goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to $82.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.91% from the stock’s previous close.

EHMEF stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. goeasy has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $60.02.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.