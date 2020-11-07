goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to $82.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.91% from the stock’s previous close.
EHMEF stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. goeasy has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $60.02.
goeasy Company Profile
