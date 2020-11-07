Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Price Target Increased to C$43.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$43.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an average rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Genworth MI Canada from an outperform rating to a tender rating and upped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Genworth MI Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$44.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. Genworth MI Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.02 and a 1-year high of C$61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$172.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada will post 4.7099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

