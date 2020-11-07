Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Price Target Increased to $43.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GMICF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada to $43.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

GMICF opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. Genworth MI Canada has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

