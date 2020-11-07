GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 3.23. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 41,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $569,328.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,104.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,872. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 196,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

