Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $820.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 820 ($10.71), with a volume of 1570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of $923.15 million and a P/E ratio of -21.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 778.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.64.

Get Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.27%.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.