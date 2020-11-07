Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $115.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $116.29.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

