GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $4.11 on Thursday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

