G. Janelle Frost Sells 1,615 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMSF opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.37.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 71.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

