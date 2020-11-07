FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:AUP opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 15.45 and a current ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.57. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.59.

In related news, insider Chin Kyu Huh sold 48,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.91, for a total transaction of C$964,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,499,881 shares in the company, valued at C$129,438,084.24. Also, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$266,176.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,969,553.26.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

