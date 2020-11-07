FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Cut by Analyst

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $7.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.40% and a negative net margin of 341.76%.

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

