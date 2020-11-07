FY2022 EPS Estimates for Clorox Co Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.60.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $218.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. Clorox has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Clorox by 184.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after purchasing an additional 435,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 81.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,265,000 after purchasing an additional 318,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Clorox by 98.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 569,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

