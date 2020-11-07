FY2021 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Premier in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

