FY2021 EPS Estimates for GCI Liberty, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GCI Liberty in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GCI Liberty’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.10. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at $59,138,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

