FY2021 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Wohnen SE Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Wohnen in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Wohnen’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

DWHHF stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.29. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $220.73 million during the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 137.86% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

