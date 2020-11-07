FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WBT. Citigroup lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:WBT opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $18.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $973.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 311.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482,708 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 78.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 559,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 84,751 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 76.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 474,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

