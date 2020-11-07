FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cargojet Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.48. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital raised their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$256.27.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
