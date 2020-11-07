FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cargojet Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.13. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$256.27.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$242.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$211.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.76. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$247.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.93 million.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

