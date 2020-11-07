FY2020 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $7.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.47. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $191.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,224.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

