FY2020 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Lifted by Analyst

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.42.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLW. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $558.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.69. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $1,128,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 84.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

