FY2020 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised by Analyst

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nomura Securities raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $644.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $617.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.84. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

