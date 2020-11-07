FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital Product Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of CPLP opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 34.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

