FY2020 EPS Estimates for BankUnited Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of BKU opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BankUnited by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 169,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

