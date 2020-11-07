FY2020 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Boosted by Analyst

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

ADM stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 43.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,795 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.