FY2020 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Lowered by Analyst

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.90) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.33).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APLS. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,322,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $23,521,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $1,284,702. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

