FY2020 EPS Estimates for Apartment Investment and Management Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

AIV opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.20%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.