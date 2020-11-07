FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of BLDR opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

