FY2020 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($17.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($15.94). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMC. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of AMC opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.