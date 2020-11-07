FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Alexander’s, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alexander’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $14.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.23. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 22.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Alexander’s stock opened at $237.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.54. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The company has a quick ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 39.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

