Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FEC. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of FEC stock opened at C$2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $201.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.16. Frontera Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$11.50.

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post -0.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

