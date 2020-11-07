Freshpet, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

FRPT opened at $135.26 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $139.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,352.74 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,767,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Freshpet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Freshpet by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,288,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,063 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $630,552.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,186 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

