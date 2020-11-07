Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $135.26 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $139.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.74 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 45.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 24.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 710,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,631 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 5,030.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,186. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

