Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2,007.5% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

