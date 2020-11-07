Franklin Covey’s (FC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

FC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.91 million, a P/E ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.32. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

