Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FOX by 809.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 158.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 229,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $5,895,077.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,965.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOX shares. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $25.61 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.