Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

F has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.69.

F opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

