Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,020.00

Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07), with a volume of 1450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970 ($12.67).

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 917.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 728.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $505.57 million and a P/E ratio of 77.64.

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

