FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,860,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,927,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FMC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,608,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,894,000 after buying an additional 42,891 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,895 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 28.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 12.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

