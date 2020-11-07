FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

FirstService stock opened at $144.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.55 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

