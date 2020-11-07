Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to $23.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Finning International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $19.53.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.