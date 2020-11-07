Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FITB. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,668 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after buying an additional 2,039,446 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.