Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRRVY shares. ValuEngine raised Ferrovial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

