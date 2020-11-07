Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FMNB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

FMNB stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

