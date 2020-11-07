Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FMNB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.
FMNB stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
