FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings per share of $2.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.66. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $11.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $335.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 48,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

