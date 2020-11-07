Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XOGAQ opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.10. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

