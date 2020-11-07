Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $82.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ES. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

ES stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

