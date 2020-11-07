EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EverQuote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.89 and a beta of 1.71.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

