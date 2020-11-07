Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $41.44.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 572.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

