Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

NYSE HIW opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after buying an additional 2,866,594 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 974,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 723,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 396,894 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $13,775,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after purchasing an additional 219,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.