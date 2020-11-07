Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fabrinet’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.