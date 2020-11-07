Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to $110.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.75 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

